Cotton on W.H. Blaming ‘Meat Conglomerates’ for Price Hikes: We’ve Only Seen Record Inflation with Them in Charge

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded to the White House blaming price gouging for inflation by pointing out that we didn’t have massive inflation before and the inflation has only occurred after massive spending from Democrats.

Cotton said, “They’re blaming everyone for this record inflation when it just goes back to Democratic policies. Look, we’ve had this pandemic for two years. We didn’t have record inflation in 2020. We only had it in 2021 when the Democrats are in charge, spending trillions of dollars to make sure that there’s more money chasing fewer goods because of all the lockdowns and the capacity restrictions you still have in Democratic-governed states. First, it was oil and gas companies, now it’s meat conglomerates. Maybe next week it’s going to the Elf on the Shelf when there aren’t enough Christmas presents under the tree.”

