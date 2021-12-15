Hawley: Democrats Want to ‘Leverage the Power’ of Big Tech, Woke Corporations

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) reiterated his call to break up the Big Tech monopoly during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” on Tuesday.

The Missouri Republican also warned Democrats were trying to exert their influence over these corporations for their own political benefit.

“Well, apparently, these companies, including I guess the tech companies are not quite pliant enough to the Democrat Party’s wishes,” he said. “And, the truth is the Democrats have made their peace with the power of these Big Tech companies and the power of the big corporations. They’ve decided that monopoly isn’t such a bad thing after all if they, the Dems, can control it, and that’s what they want to do.”

“They want to leverage the power of Big Tech,” Hawley added. “They want to leverage the power of the woke corporations and use it to censor American speech, use it to punish political opponents. And, you talk about un-American. This is dangerous. It’s a threat to our basic constitutional values, and we need to say no to it.”

Hawley went on to lay out how he envisioned the best way to push back against the trend.

“Well, I think number one is when it comes to the monopolies in the tech industry, the best solution to this is to break them up,” Hawley said. “I mean, the Democrats want to turn them into a wing of the Democrat party into an arm of their liberal agenda. We need to break them up, restore real competition, break up their power, number one.”

“Number two, for the other woke corporations that want to shift our jobs overseas, that want to appease Communist China while pushing a woke agenda on the United States, we need to say to them we’re not here to bail you out,” he continued. “We’re not here to give you special treatment. We’re not going to help you do this. We’re going to hold you accountable, and we’re not going to allow you to adopt your anti-American policies without a fight.”

