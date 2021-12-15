Swalwell on January 6 Probe: ‘There May Be a Criminal Referral’ for Donald Trump

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” that the House Select Committee investigating January 6 could send the Department of Justice a “criminal referral” for former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said, “We want to know what is Donald Trump thinking, what is he doing, not doing. We now know that concerned Fox News hosts, concerned family members, concerned legislators who were with me in the chamber are all aiming their concerns at the White House, and Trump is doing nothing. And this is just one witness who is only giving us a very little amount of information, all the more reason to probe further.”

He continued, “Donald Trump may be on the hook for criminal liability. It wasn’t an accident that Liz Cheney laid out the elements of the offense of essentially not acting to save the Congress while we’re performing the electoral college count. There may be a criminal referral that could take place there. They have a lot more to learn in that regard. It also matters for history, to hold the president accountable, if he did indeed incite and aim the mob at the Capitol and did nothing.”

Swalwell added, “Impeding Congress’ ability to carry out an official act, so obstruction of Congress, that’s a possible crime.”

