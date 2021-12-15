Warren: SCOTUS ‘Has Lost the Respect of the American People’ — We Need More Justices

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the American people had lost respect for the Supreme Court.

She argued it needed to be expanded.

Warren said, “The problem we’ve got is first, that Mitch McConnell hijacked this court. He stole the Supreme Court seat so that President Obama didn’t get to name someone, and then he crammed through a nominee just weeks before President Biden was elected. But this Supreme Court’s response to that has not been to try to restore its own integrity and try to put balance back in the court but instead to lean into the extremism.”

She added, “We got a court that over time is taking out the basic notion of the rule of law. The idea that we decide something and pretty much stick with that. It takes a long time before we make changes. But not for this court. This court is there to undercut long-established rules that protect unions, to take away people’s right to their day in court, to take away voting rights. Now we’ve watched them., they’re right on the edge of saying in basically the Roe versus Wade decision, ‘Nope, we’re going to turn that around.’ This court has lost the respect of the American people. The only way, I believe, that we’re going to rebuild that is we need to bring in more justices. We need to get some balance back in this court.”

