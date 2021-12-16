De Blasio: ‘We’re Getting There’ on Changing Definition of Fully Vaccinated to Include Boosters, ‘That Will Be the Way of the Future’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that he thinks changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include boosters “will be the way of the future” and “We’re getting there.”

De Blasio said, “We are looking at that right now.” And that while New York City’s mandate doesn’t include boosters at the moment, “I think that will be the way of the future. We’re discussing it right now with our healthcare team. And I can tell you this much, we have 1.5 million people boosted already in New York City. We need everyone to get there, and if this is part of how we get there, then that might be a good piece of the strategy.”

He added, “We’re getting there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett