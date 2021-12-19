Ron Johnson Slams Biden Spending — ‘Incentivizing’ People Not to Work

During an interview that aired Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) ripped President Joe Biden for creating inflation with his “massive deficit spending.”

Johnson told host John Catsimatidis that Democrat governance is “providing Americans the ability not to work” and “incentivizing them not to work.”

“A lot of people don’t fully understand the double whammy that Democrat governance is enacting on America as it relates to inflation,” Johnson explained. “So, they are passing all of this deficit spending on a partisan basis, so that’s creating a lot more dollars. Inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods. So now they are creating new dollars, so you’ve got more dollars out there. But they are spending those dollars and providing Americans the ability not to work. We’re paying them not to work. We are incentivizing them not to work. … There’s probably not a manufacturer in Wisconsin that can hire enough people. They’re not able to fill all their shifts. They are not able to fill the orders. So, we already have all these supply shortages. That just exacerbates it.”

He continued, “[N]ow you’ve got a lot more dollars chasing even fewer goods, which is why we just ended up with 6.8% inflation for the year — a higher number than we’ve had for 39 years. The producer price index up 9.75%, and of course, the producer price index is just a harbinger for what’s going to come ahead for consumer prices, as well. So, again, inflation weakens America. And a weak America emboldens our enemies.”

