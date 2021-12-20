Bill O’Reilly: Trump Will Run for President in 2024

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly declared Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” that former President Donald Trump would run again for president in 2024.

Discussing a phone call with Trump after their weekend shows where the duo revealed they got their COVID booster shot, O’Reilly said, “I told that to him today. He called me. I said, this is good for you. This is good that people see another side of you, not a political side. You told the truth. You believe in the vax. Your administration did it, and you should take credit for it because it did save, I don’t know, 100,000 of lives. It did.”

Abrams said, “That is definitely true, but he did make it political as well, right?”

O’Reilly said, “They all do. I mean, come on.”

He continued, “Every single politician plays to a crew. And they don’t want to tell the crew anything the crew doesn’t want to hear.”

O’Reilly added, “I’m trying to tell President Trump, run on your record. He’s going to run again, all right. I said, ‘Run on your record because your record is pretty darn good.’ I wanted on the show. If I didn’t think that he had accomplishments. and that’s what we try to get out.”

