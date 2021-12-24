FNC’s Dr. Siegel: Goal with COVID Is ‘Cut Through’ ‘the Hysteria and the Incompetent Government’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel predicted that coronavirus cases will decline in January and the U.S. will follow a similar trajectory to South Africa with the Omicron variant and the goal needs to be to cut through “the hysteria and the incompetent government” that have “made this an impossible situation.”

Siegel said, “The path forward to becoming an endemic here, in my opinion — and again, I think we’re going to follow South Africa. I think in January, you’re going to see less cases as, again, it saturates more people and hopefully more people get boosted. The goal here is to cut through the hysteria, Steve, the hysteria and the incompetent government where everything is slow, where the pill comes out but we don’t have it, where there’s rapid testing for 500,000 — for 500 million people, but we don’t have it. And then people go frightened to the pharmacy and they line up…you line up at the pharmacy, guess what you’re doing? You’re spreading Omicron. So, I think the hysteria and the incompetent government has made this an impossible situation. We also have to decrease the time for quarantines.”

