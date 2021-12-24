GOP Rep. Cammack: Florida Using ‘Common Sense Approach’ to Coronavirus Pandemic

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) hailed her state’s “common sense approach” to handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Cammack contrasted Florida’s response of monoclonal antibody treatment readily available for people with coronavirus to New York’s “heavy-handed top-down approach” that has resulted in more hospitalizations.

“We have taken a drastically different approach here in Florida to managing COVID under the leadership of Governor DeSantis,” Cammack emphasized. “Yes, we are seeing very, very low rates of hospitalization and death rates. For example, we have a comparable population to that of New York, and some are sturdy, but we have drastically different policies as to how we handle it. So in New York, for example, just this week, they have had 4,600 hospitalizations … on daily, and they’re averaging 60 to 70 deaths on a daily basis. Compare that to Florida, where we are under 30 daily deaths, and our hospitalizations are sitting about 1,400. So, even though they are seeing the surges, it’s the approach is different among the comparable population. For example, we have put an emphasis on common sense. And common sense tells us that early treatment saves lives. So, Governor DeSantis and our leaders here in Florida, we’ve made monoclonal antibody treatment available within two hours of every single resident in the state of Florida.”

“We have put a common-sense approach, thoughtful, pragmatic approach first by making sure that our first responders, that our hospitals, that our health departments and our private partners have all the resources available,” she added. “Contrast that to a heavy-handed top-down approach we have seen from big government states like New York, and they are seeing higher rates of transmission, higher hospitalizations.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent