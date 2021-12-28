Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) of putting the lives of police officers “in danger” as crime surges in the city.
A partial transcript is as follows:
RAYMOND LOPEZ: Mayor Lightfoot said last week that our safety is her number one priority, but her policies that not only impact my safety, but the safety of our brave men and women who are on the front line of law enforcement, have been contradictory to those words. She has left many of our police districts without officers, forced many of them that have a beat assigned to them to go to their job without a partner, and often times puts their lives in danger. We’ve seen in Chicago how dangerous it can be when early this year, officer Ella French was murdered in what was considered a route traffic stop.
