Van Hollen: ‘We Are Looking at Different Ways to Reform the Filibuster’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that the slim Democratic majority in the Senate is “looking at different ways to reform the filibuster.”

Van Hollen said, “Well, January will be make or break when it comes to protecting voting rights, and we are looking at different ways to reform the filibuster. You know, people say the Senate is the world’s greatest deliberative body. That’s just not true anymore. We want to go back to a time where the minority party has to take to the floor of the Senate and explain why they are opposed to something, but at the end of that debate, then it can be a matter of weeks, not days, it can be weeks and weeks, at the end of the debate you should not allow the minority to be able to block the will of the American people, especially when it comes to something like protecting voting rights.”

He added, “So we do need to make those changes so we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and, Phil, this is going to be one of the big questions. I mean, January comes down to two big issues, one, protect our democracy and second the legislation that will, you know, help relieve the financial squeeze so many American families are feeling on prescription drugs, child care and other costs.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN