Historian and professor Victor Davis Hanson, author of The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America, said the typical Antifa protester resembles the standard college graduate indoctrinated with critical race theory (CRT) ideology.

Degradation of academic standards due to the left’s hostility towards meritocracy — including the use of ethnic and racial quotas in college and university admissions and the elimination of pedagogic prerequisites deemed oppressive — has generated post-secondary graduates without reasoning faculties, Hanson stated.

“These students were emerging, and they were arrogant because they thought that their professors were right. They knew who was evil and who wasn’t. They were ignorant because they had no ability to defend those positions, and they were poor. I just described the background of the typical Antifa protester.

He added, “He’s arrogant, he’s ignorant, and he’s poor, and poor in the sense that he’s indebted.”

Parents must protect their children from widespread leftist demagoguery in the form of “critical race theory” in most colleges and universities, Hanson advised.

“[Critical race theory] is not inductive,” he explained. “They don’t teach you how to reason and give you facts and examples from literature or history. They are deductive. They say, ‘This country is racist, this country started in 1619 … and we’re going to lead you to that premise. So it’s deductive.”