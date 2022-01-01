Rick Scott: ‘Complete Hypocrite’ Biden Says There’s No Federal Solution to COVID While He Has Mandates and Controls Treatments

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden for claiming there isn’t a federal solution to the coronavirus while still having mandates and controlling treatments.

Scott said, “Joe Biden is a hypocrite. First, he says that there’s no federal solution, but then he wants these mandates and then they pick and choose where they want to send the treatments. I mean, this guy is a complete hypocrite. So, they need to treat all the states the same, they need to give us all good — as individuals — good information, but with the monoclonal antibodies or whether it’s the tests they’re going to distribute, all the states ought to be treated the same. Florida shouldn’t be treated worse or better than anyplace else. We all should be treated exactly the same.”

