Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman: Liz Cheney ‘Has the Goods’ on Trump

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said Monday MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) had the “goods” on former President Donald Trump while discussing the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Sherman said, “I would say even more than uncomfortable, what Cheney is doing — and by the way, let’s address the McCarthy dynamic. Liz Cheney and Kevin McCarthy couldn’t like each other less. He forced her out of the leadership. She thinks McCarthy is a stooge. She’s said as much publicly. And McCarthy sees her as a hot dog, someone doing this for the attention. Clearly, there is no love lost between either one of those people.”

He continued, “What Cheney is doing is showing that people are participating here. She has the goods. She has what we in journalism call the tick-tock, right? She has people…It is not as interesting to me who is being subpoenaed and not showing up. What is interesting to me is who is actually participating without getting subpoenaed.”

Sherman added, “And I know some of it has become public… but there are many White House aides, many of them, from the Trump era, who are talking to the committee voluntarily because they don’t think they did any wrong and they are willing to participate and talk about what they think Donald Trump did wrong on those days. So, those dynamics here are really, really interesting. And she’s showing that — in my estimation — that she has the goods and it doesn’t much matter if these people defy subpoenas.”

