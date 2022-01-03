Ted Cruz: GOP-led House Could Seek Biden Impeachment

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he believes House Republicans could seek impeachment against President Joe Biden should they take control of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms.

During the latest episode of his podcast “The Verdict,” Cruz said Democrats under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had chosen to “weaponize” impeachment against former President Donald Trump, which could mean an expectation that Republicans return the favor once they control the House.

“I do think there is a chance of that,” he said. “Whether it’s justified or not … the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. And one of the real disadvantages of doing that … is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel. You know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I said at the time when we had a Democratic president and a Republican House, you can expect an impeachment proceeding. That’s not how impeachment is meant to work, but I think the Democrats crossed that line.”

“I think there will be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings,” Cruz continued. “I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness is President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border — his decision to just deify immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come in here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article 2 of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others.”

“And because Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that turnabout will be fair play,” he added.

(h/t Newsmax)

