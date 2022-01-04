Schiff: AG Garland ‘Needs to Make a Decision’ About the Prosecution of Donald Trump

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that he was “deeply concerned” the Department of Justice is not investigating former President Donald Trump extensively enough.

Jackson said, “Your Democratic colleague Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona says he thinks the attorney general — I don’t know if you’ve seen these comments — Merrick Garland has been weak, and many more organizers should have been arrested by now. Do you agree with that assessment?”

Schiff said, “I’m deeply concerned that it is the foot soldiers being investigated, prosecuted, and that others that may have been involved in criminal activity do not appear to be under investigation. To me, the most pointed case is the former president on the phone with the former — sorry — on the phone with the secretary of state of Georgia trying to get that secretary to find 11,780 votes that didn’t exist. Anybody else on the phone recording a conversation like that we would be under investigation. The attorney general is giving a speech Wednesday, and hope he will address these concerns. There needs to be accountability at the top as well as the bottom.”

Jackson asked, “Do you believe the Department of Justice is dragging their feet on getting tougher on former President Trump?”

Schiff said, “You can’t take the position the Justice Department did the four years a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, then take position as a practical matter neither can a former president because if you do then, the president become above the law.”

He added, “I think that any substantial allegations of criminality propriety of the former president or anyone else need to be investigated, and then the attorney general needs to make a decision about prosecution.”

