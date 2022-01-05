Kinzinger: Most GOP Lawmakers ‘Not Courageous Enough’ to Tell Trump Supporters the Truth

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that most Republican members of Congress knew the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was unacceptable.

However, Kinzinger said they were “not courageous enough” to tell supporters of former President Donald Trump the truth.

On the continuing Select committee investigation, Kinzinger said, “I think you’re going to have continued cooperation by a significant number of people. There are people that have gone quiet that also see the tragedy of January 6th and have no current reelection political interests in trying to push a false narrative like so many of my colleagues do.”

Kinzinger added, “Honestly, most members of the Republican Congress understand what happened on January 6th. They’re just not courageous enough to go out and tell the truth. And so you put people like — it’s easy to demonize and isolate Liz Cheney and I. We’re willing to play that, to do that, because it’s the right thing. If you put everybody on truth serum, they would agree with us. The problem is the base voters are not having anybody tell them the truth. And they’re the ones that are going to be misled and abused as they have been for so long.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN