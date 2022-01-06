AZ Gov. Ducey: We’ll Give Parents Money to Switch Schools if a School Closes, We’re Not Letting ‘Union Thugs Play Chicago-Like Games’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said Arizona is going to give families money to send their kids to a different school if their schools shut down because “we’re not going to let the union thugs play Chicago-like games in Arizona.” And “we want to empower our families, we want to empower our students, not these systems that have been hurting our kids.”

Ducey said, “Arizona children are in school, Arizona kids are going to stay in their classroom, and we’re not going to let the union thugs play Chicago-like games in Arizona. So, when they made that threat and they reached out to try to shut down our schools, we’re going to give our parents the financial flexibility to take their child to the school of their choice if a school shuts down for even one day. So, we want to empower our families, we want to empower our students, not these systems that have been hurting our kids.”

