GOP Rep. Steube Hits CDC for Coronavirus ‘Flip-Flop’ — ‘You Can’t Believe Any of the Information that Comes Out of There’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) ripped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “flip-flopping” on its guidance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Republican said it was hard to “believe any of the information” out of the CDC “because they flip-flop back and forth.” He added that has resulted in confusing the American people.

“Yeah, you can’t believe any of the information that comes out of there because they flip-flop back and forth. It’s like flip-flopping Fauci on the masks,” Steube advised. “First, it was we don’t have to wear masks. Then it was you have to wear masks. Then it’s now we have mandates when you get on a plane to wear a mask. You have to wear a mask in certain states but not other states, certain cities but not other cities. Americans don’t know what to do and what not to do and are trying to get on with their lives.”

“You have an American president who said he would end COVID on day one,” he continued. “And he has the most deaths than Trump ever had during his presidency due to COVID.”

