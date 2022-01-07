David Corn: COVID Deaths Are Basically Deaths of Choice by the Unvaccinated

Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the COVID-19 deaths of the unvaccinated were deaths of choice.

Corn said, “We’re not all the way there, but it is a tremendous accomplishment with the economy and everybody else, not just Joe Biden, that we got a long way back. Labor market got tight, good news people who are working because some wages are going up, and some people able to quit jobs in order to find better jobs. So all in all, I think the economic picture is not fantastic, but it’s much better than it was a year ago. And you could say the same thing about COVID. We still have a problem with COVID, but far fewer deaths, and the deaths are basically deaths almost of choice, people who are unvaccinated.”

Melber said, “Wow.”

Corn continued, “If you’re vaccinated, you know, you’re much less of a risk today. Schools are largely open in most places. Businesses are largely open, there are some more restrictions that we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next two months, but by and large, we’re in a much better place than a year ago. You know, I have some sympathy for Joe Biden in the White House because I don’t think they’re getting a lot of credit, part of a larger narrative especially up against the Trump bizarre cult, Fox and others saying that we’re basically going off the cliff right now.”

