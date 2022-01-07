Scarborough: January 6 Remembrance ‘Cast a Light on Just How Wretched the House Republicans Have Become’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday sounded off on the previous day’s efforts to remember the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to Scarborough, the remembrance helped “cast a light on just how wretched the House Republicans have become.”

“[E]ven the most conservative members of Trump’s Supreme Court said there just wasn’t anything to see there. And so, I guess, Willie, that’s triggering for a lot of Trumpists, but doesn’t that speak volumes? Those are all of the objective truths in a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper; that you can see in the Wall Street Journal,” Scarborough said after outlining the rejection of efforts to overturn election results. “Those are objective truths that we all know that you can get judicial notice of in any court in the land, and yet that was triggering to Trumpists yesterday who were doing their best Baghdad Bobs to say that there was nothing to see here and to move along.”

“But I do think yesterday served a very useful purpose — not only remembering the sacrifices of those Capitol Hill cops but also to once again cast a light on just how wretched the House Republicans have become,” he added.

