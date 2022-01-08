GOP Rep. Mast: Biden ‘Is Doing Nothing’ to Get Afghan Commandos out

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) stated that the Biden administration isn’t doing anything to help get Afghan commandos out of Afghanistan.

Mast stated, “I don’t even have words to do the calculation of what we owe them, standing alongside of us, putting in their hearts what a real country could be like with those things like those five basic freedoms that we enjoy here in America, to understand that they could have freedom of religion and press and speech and to petition their government and all of these things, to teach them about those things and then snatch them away from them. To teach them how to fight for those things in real tactical ways and then say we’re going to turn our back and we’re going to make new friends with your sworn enemy that we’ve been fighting for the last 20 years. We need to get them out. This administration is doing nothing to do so.”

