Dem Rep. Raskin: Grisham Told January 6 Probe ‘a Number of Names that I Had Not Heard Before’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot on the U. S. Capitol “a number of names” that he had not heard.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Based on what you found so far, do you have evidence that President Trump was complicit, that he actually participated in the insurrection?”

Raskin said, “Well, we already have the fact that he was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a violent insurrection against the Union. A57-43 definitive legislative pronouncement by the Senate that he incited a violent insurrection. To what extent he was complicit in organizing it, and that’s exactly what the select committee is looking at.”

Stephanopoulos said, “The president’s former press secretary, former President Trump’s former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, went before your committee this week. You said she opened up lines of inquiry that hadn’t occurred to you. Like what?”

Raskin said, “Well, she had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it. Look, there are — the amazing thing about what’s taking place, George, is that the overwhelming majority of people, both within the Trump administration and outside, are stepping forward to give the evidence that they’ve got. Of course, that’s their legal duty when Congress comes calling, but it’s also a kind of civic duty and honor to do that. Overwhelmingly people have participated. It’s only a problem the closer you get to Donald Trump, and you have a handful of people who think they’re above the law, like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows once he was intimidated by Donald Trump. But in general, we’re getting terrific participation, and we’re really connecting all of the dots.”

