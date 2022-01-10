Dem Rep. Cartwright: ‘Likely’ SCOTUS Will Find ‘Middle Ground’ on Biden Vaccine Mandates

Monday on “Fox News Live,” Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) sounded off on the Supreme Court weighing challenges to the White House’s vaccine mandates.

Cartwright, noting how “heavily conservative” the court is right now, predicted the Supreme Court would “reach some kind of middle ground” on President Joe Biden’s edict. He also called on people to go get vaccinated “if you care about making your family safe.”

“It’s a heavily conservative court right now, as you know, and all of them are double vaccinated and boosted. And so, that’s an interesting dynamic,” Cartwright outlined. “You know, what they are doing is they’re questioning, well, is it administrative overreach, and maybe they will decide that.”

He continued, “It seemed likely that they are going to try to find some kind of middle ground, Mike, you know, where only companies that get money from Medicare and Medicaid, or maybe health care operations, can be subject to an OSHA mandate like that. I do expect them to reach some kind of middle ground like that, but the bottom line is go out and get vaccinated. It’s not political. Donald Trump is double vaccinated. If you care about making your family safe and your friends and your loved ones, go out and get vaccinated.

