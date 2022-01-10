Scarborough: GOP Voting Rights Pushback ‘an Indictment on the Republican Party’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday railed against his former party for blocking the vote on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Scarborough said he was “shocked” the GOP would block the bill but added the effort was “an indictment on the Republican Party.”

“I don’t know how I am still shocked at my former party, but I am,” Scarborough stated. “You know, Manchin and Sinema, they will support the Voting Rights Act. You have Republicans who are blocking a vote. They won’t allow the vote. If you want to vote against this, vote against it for God’s sake, that’s your right, but to block the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, to stand in the schoolhouse door and stop other people from voting for it — you don’t have to vote for it — just let it get to the floor and debate it.”

“Again, if you don’t want to vote for it as the people of Nebraska are against extending the Voting Rights Act that actually allowed black Americans the guarantee to actually vote in this country safely, if the people of Nebraska are against it, if Ben is against it, vote against it, but let the United States Senate have an up or down vote,” he continued. “They don’t want to do it. And Donny, here we are in 2022, for God’s sake. In 2022, and Joe Manchin can’t find 10 Republicans who support extending the Voting Rights Act in the way The Roberts Court directed them to a couple of years ago. I am sorry, that’s — to me — it’s beyond breathtaking. It’s beyond depressing. It is an indictment on the Republican Party.”

