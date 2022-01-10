Appearing on the Fox News Channel, Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis warned of a possible shortage of meat and eggs as a growing number of Omicron coronavirus variant cases puts pressure on the supply chain in the United States.
A transcript is as follows:
TODD PIRO: This week, we could not find meat or eggs in multiple stores. We finally found them in one store, but is this going to be the norm for the next couple of months?
JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: Well, there’s a danger of it. As Omicron grows over the next two to six week, it is taking its toll at different levels of the supply chain, whether it’s the warehouses, whether it’s the selectors, the drivers, the loaders – and as they call in sick there are interruptions in the system.
