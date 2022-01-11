Rand Paul on Fauci: I Have People Make Threats Against Me, I Didn’t Blame Sanders for Baseball Shooting

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci arguing Paul is responsible for threats against him by stating, “I have people arrested once every month or two who have threatened to attack me,” and that he and other Republicans didn’t blame Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the Congressional baseball shooting.

Paul said, “I was at the ballfield when Steve Scalise was almost shot. I had a staff member ten feet from me who was shot. I know what it’s like to be shot at. I’ve had anthrax powder — what looked like anthrax powder delivered to my house. My wife and I have been assaulted and mobbed in the streets of D.C. I had a hater of President Trump break six of my ribs. I’ve had part of my lung removed. I know what political violence is about. I don’t wish any violence on Fauci. … I don’t wish him any harm. But one thing’s for sure, none of us at the ballfield, not one Republican blamed Bernie Sanders for that shooting. So, he’s blaming me for a death threat. But when we were shot at by a Bernie Sanders supporter, not one Republican stood up and said, oh, this is Bernie Sanders’ fault, we were not juvenile enough to do that. But he came to the hearing today and accused me of somehow inciting some lunatic person. Does he not realize I have people arrested once every month or two who have threatened to attack me, plus I have been attacked, and he’s going to come and blame his attacks on me? It wasn’t fair. It was a cheap shot. But it was a cheap shot by a politician, not a scientist.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett