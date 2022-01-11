Schiff: ‘McCarthy Can Never Be Allowed to Become Speaker’ — Democracy on the Ballot

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) threats to strip key Democrats in their committee assignments was evidence he could not be allowed to become Speaker of the House.

Schiff said, “That is, what Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar want is really important to Kevin McCarthy right now. He not only defends the QAnon base of his support, but he’s terrified of losing it. So Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for vengeance, so Kevin McCarthy, craven as ever, is calling for vengeance.”

He added, “Frankly, though, the threat I’m more concerned about is Kevin McCarthy will do whatever Donald Trump tells him to do, and far apart from committee assignments, that means that Kevin McCarthy will vote to overturn the next election, next presidential election if Donald Trump loses again. He voted to do so the first time, and he will vote to do so again. Only this time, if he should ever be in the majority or be speaker, he has the ability to carry that out. That is such a real and direct threat to our democracy. Kevin McCarthy can never be allowed to become speaker. In that sense, I think the midterms are really an election in which democracy itself will be on the ballot.”

