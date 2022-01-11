Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Black People Still Are Where We Were Under the Emancipation Proclamation’

Host Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that black people were “where we were under the Emancipation Proclamation” while discussing voting rights with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Goldberg said, “You vowed to call a vote on major voting rights legislation in time for Martin Luther King Day next week. I just want – I want to ask you this because it’s irritating me to the nth degree. Why are we still talking about my right as an American to vote?”

She added, “I still feel like suddenly black people still are where we were under the Emancipation Proclamation. What is happening? Why are we still fighting this way? What’s – what’s going to change?”

Schumer said, “You’re 100% right, and it’s not just staying the same. It’s going to get worse if we don’t do something. What happened is this, Donald Trump spread the big lie that the election was fraudulent. Of course, it wasn’t. He had no evidence, but state legislatures, only Republicans, very partisan, no Democrats, are now making it harder for people to vote based on that false big lie that the election was fraudulent. But they’re not aiming it at everybody. They’re aiming it at people of color. They’re aiming it at poor people. They’re aiming it at students. They’re aiming it at the elderly. They’re aiming it at the disabled.”

