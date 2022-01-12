GOP Sen. Daines: Voting Rights Bill Would Ensure Democrat Control ‘Forever’

Wednesday, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) criticized President Joe Biden’s voting rights legislation that would federalize elections.

Daines warned on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that expanding voting rights was about Democrats “wanting to grab power.” He warned the Democrats’ efforts were “about ensuring the Democrats forever control Washington, D.C.”

“You know, our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves. Our founding fathers had the wisdom to know that states should have a very important role in elections because they feared the centralization of power, they feared a king, they feared Washington, D.C.,” Daines outlined. “And like, for example, in Montana, we passed some common-sense voting reforms like requiring a photo ID to vote. Maria, if you want to get on an airplane, you produce a photo ID. You rent a car — a photo ID. You rent a hotel room — a photo ID. You get a deer or hunting license in Montana — a photo ID. It’s only common sense.”

He continued, “Seventy percent of the American people support that kind of common-sense voting reform, making easier to vote and harder to cheat. The bottom line is this federal takeover of elections is about Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer wanting to grab power. That is what this is about. Seventy percent of the American people believe that having a photo ID, for example, to vote makes sense. They want to unwind what a lot of states are doing to make our elections more secure.”

