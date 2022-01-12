Rand Paul on Spat with ‘Menace’ Fauci: ‘He Has Made It Very Personal’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sounded off on his ongoing bout with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul, coming off a recent spat with Fauci at a Senate hearing, described the doctor as a “menace.” He added that Fauci has made their public dispute over the pandemic “very personal.”

“When it comes to you and Dr. Fauci, we’ve seen a lot of the exchanges. Why is it so personal between you two?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“Well, the thing is, he has made it very personal,” Paul replied. “He’s taking his office, he makes over $400,000 a year, to go after specific scientists, denigrate them, smear them, call them fringe. The three scientists he went after work at Stanford, Harvard and Oxford.”

“He didn’t answer the question why is he smearing these three doctors, but I’m proud of the fact people go than to randpaul.com, and yes, we are raising money to fire Fauci because he is a menace and everything he has said has been incorrect,” he continued. “And I think he is part of the problem. Even from the very beginning, the fact that this virus came from a lab in Wuhan, he has denied it, he’s worked to cover it up, he’s denigrated anybody who raises the question as a conspiracy theorist, so yes, he is a partisan politician. He has no place in any objective role over the pandemic, and yeah, it’s a political thing because whoever wins the election will make the decision on whether he stays or goes or whether we investigate where the virus came from in the beginning.”

