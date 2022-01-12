Ron Johnson on Inflation: ‘This Didn’t Just Happen — This Is Caused by Democrat Policies’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blamed the Democrats for the rising inflation across the United States.

According to Johnson, the Democrats’ “dangerous” spending has led to the inflationary cycle. He said it would be “very difficult” to break out.

“This is the Democrats’ tax on the middle class,” Johnson emphasized. “This is how they inflate their way through deficit spending, and people need to understand that. This is very dangerous.”

“I’m concerned we’re in an inflationary cycle now. Even though people’s wages have gone up, their wage gains are being wiped out by this inflation,” he added. “And this didn’t just happen. This is caused by Democrat policies. When they passed their $1.9 trillion COVID relief package on a hundred percent partisan basis, we had a trillion dollars left unspent from the previous 4 trillion. I warned back then this could lead to stagflation. So much of the spending was paying people not to work. And so, factories can’t hire people. So, we have fewer goods. We have too many dollars chasing those fewer goods, so this doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s going to be very difficult to break these inflationary expectations — the inflation tax of the Democrats.”

