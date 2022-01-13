London Breed: I’ve Decided How I’ll Vote on Boudin Recall, Not Ready to Take Public Position

During an interview released on Thursday’s edition of The New York Times podcast “Sway,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) stated that San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin hasn’t prosecuted crimes involving violence and held repeat offenders accountable to the extent he should, and that while she knows how she’ll vote on Boudin’s recall, she isn’t ready to state her position publicly.

Breed said, [relevant remarks begin around 17:50] “I want to see cases prosecuted that especially involve violence and I want to see people who are in and out of the jails held accountable to a certain extent, and I don’t believe that that is happening to the extent that it should.”

Host Kara Swisher then asked, “So, you do not know how you’re going to vote on the recall yourself, as a citizen of San Francisco?”

Breed answered, “Oh, I do know how I’m going to vote. But I’m not ready to reveal what I plan to do publicly.”

