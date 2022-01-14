FNC’s Turley: Biden Administration Has ‘Reckless Attitude Toward Litigation’

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley on Thursday reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on large private businesses through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ruling to uphold a mandate for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

On Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Turley said the Biden administration has demonstrated a “reckless attitude toward litigation.”

“This was a real close shave. They came within one vote of losing both cases, and this is the outcome that some of us predicted because you could tell that Kavanaugh and Roberts did not feel as strongly about this case,” Turley advised. “One of the reasons is that this was what’s called conditional federal spending — that, in their view, Congress gave these facilities money, and they can require a health protection as a result. And they felt just felt that nexus was close enough.”

He continued, “But ultimately, I think what’s happening here with the administration is they are adding to a rather long list of losses in federal courts. You know, they lost the moratorium on evictions. They were repeatedly found to have engaged in racial discrimination in the use of federal farm funds. They lost on immigration policies. These are all very significant losses for any administration, and I think it shows a bit of a reckless attitude.”

