ADL CEO: CAIR Official, Ex-Women’s March Official Espoused Kind of ‘Conspiratorial Thinking’ That ‘Led’ Colleyville Hostage-Taker to Act

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated that rhetoric espoused by the Executive Director of the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of CAIR and former Women’s March board member Zahra Billoo is “the kind of conspiratorial thinking that led” to the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX synagogue.

Greenblatt said, “I think it’s fair to observe that our society seems more polarized than ever and everything has become a partisan fight…and yes, we’ve actually seen antisemitism been, not just politicized, but weaponized, and I’ll say this by both sides. So, yeah, I write in my book about the environment that President Trump helped to create by welcoming white supremacists into the political discourse, and look no further to January 6, you had people with antisemitic slogans marauding through the Capitol building, and in his words, ‘We love you.’ And of course, he says it was a peaceful event. It was nothing of the sort. But then I’ll point out on the far left, we had a leader who was one of the women who was in charge of running the Women’s March, who, in a speech just two months ago, described ‘polite Zionists’ as the enemies of Muslim people, called the ADL an enemy, and said to beware of ‘Zionist synagogues.’ And that’s the kind of conspiratorial thinking that led this man to do what he did.”

