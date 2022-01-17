Clyburn: People Stopping Build Back Better, Voting Rights Legislation ‘Supporting Autocracy Over Democracy’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Craig Melvin Reports,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) slammed his congressional colleagues who helped stall President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda and voting rights legislation.

Clyburn, who admitted he had run out of patience, argued that the people who stopped the two Democrat bills “are supporting autocracy over democracy.”

“[T]he same people who are stopping this, they’re stopping Build Back Better. And the child tax credit that we need in place now is in Build Back Better. Affordable housing that we need for people who lost their houses and lost their wealth is now — has got less than half the wealth that white people have, we need the affordable housing bill. That’s in a Build Back Better,” Clyburn outlined. “And so people who are stopping Build Back Better, stopping voting, they are trying to go to the heart of what’s needed in the African American community in order for us to maintain this pursuit of perspective that we have been on for a long, long time.”

“These people are supporting autocracy over democracy, and that’s the big issue here,” he added. “It would have come earlier if the president had put this out there earlier.

