GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘We Are a Constitutional Republic — The Filibuster Protects That’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) recent criticism of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for refusing to end the Senate filibuster.

Donalds argued that the United States was not a “pure democracy.” He said the country was instead a “constitutional republic” and added the “filibuster is one of the mechanisms that helps to maintain the republic.”

“I just think it is completely outrageous,” Donalds stated. “It is not based on facts. The reality is what she and what the Democrats want to pass by breaking the filibuster, something by the way that they have defended every single year that the Senate has been in existence up until right now, what they want to do is just basically have the federal government take over all elections in the United States.”

He continued, “So if you think that is the Democrat agenda and that’s supposed to be good for all Americans, I completely disagree with you. And I think that Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema are doing the right thing by maintaining the filibuster because its purpose is to protect the minority voices in the United States Senate. We are not a pure democracy. We are a constitutional republic. The filibuster is one of the mechanisms that helps to maintain the republic.”

