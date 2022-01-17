MSNBC’s Reid: Republicans ‘Same’ as Dixiecrats — They Oppose ‘Everything Dr. King Fought For’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republicans were the “same” as the Dixiecrat segregationist political party.

Reid also claimed Republicans celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. but oppose “everything Dr. King fought for.”

Reid said, “Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day when people who would have stood four-square against everything Dr. King fought for — equal rights, civil rights, the elimination of poverty, and especially voting rights — soberly repeat that one partial quote they memorized in high school.”

Reid then shared video and tweets from Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Tom McClintock (R-CA), Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) quoting Dr. King.

She continued, “Which brings us to the need to confront yet another big lie. Republicans who are attacking voting rights like to claim that well nobody is being prevented from voting.”

From the Senate floor, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “Leading Democrats said they want to break the Senate because of an anti-voting plot that is sweeping America. Of course, this is totally fake. It does not exist.”

Reid said, “You know, funny enough, that is exactly what the old version of the Dixiecrats said, back during the 1950s and ‘60s. ‘Oh, no one is being prevented from voting. You just have to tell us how many jelly beans are in this jar, and you can vote. Just read this complicated passage and you can totally vote. Now, of course, we’re going to make sure your schools are awful, and you’re barely even taught to read, let alone anything like this passage, but no one is keeping you from voting.’ The more Dixiecrats, interpositionists and nullificationists change, the more they stay the same.”

