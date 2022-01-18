AZ Sec. of State Hobbs: ‘If We Don’t Have Voting Rights I Don’t Know that We Have a Democracy’

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs pushed for the passage of voting rights legislation to preserve the United States’ “democracy.”

With the legislation stalled in the Senate, Hobbs, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, was asked if she agreed that Republicans are just putting up a better fight than the Democrats.

Hobbs replied that “we are at a defining moment in our democracy” because if voting rights were not expanded, she does not know if “we have a democracy.”

“[W]e are at a defining moment in our democracy. And if we don’t have voting rights, I don’t know that we have a democracy,” Hobbs outlined. “And so, I’ve been really clear that every member of the Senate needs to take every action they can to make sure that these two really critical bills pass, including our senators here in Arizona. But we can’t let the Republicans off the hook.”

She continued, “In 2006, the re-authorization of the Voting Rights Act was passed unanimously. And it is astounding to me that we’re at this place where it is now a partisan issue when it is really the core of our democracy we’re talking about.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent