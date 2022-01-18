Brnovich: I Won’t Vote on Anything in Senate ‘Until We Solve’ Problem at Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” U.S. Senate candidate and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) said that if he’s elected to the Senate, “I will not vote on any bill, any legislation, or any judge until we solve this problem at our southern border.”

Brnovich stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “I know when I’m in the Senate, I will not vote on any bill, any legislation, or any judge until we solve this problem at our southern border. Because this really is a national security issue. And shame on the Biden administration for basically leaving law enforcement out — hanging out to dry. And at the end of the day…whether it’s defunding the police, whether it’s releasing criminals back into our communities, or now ceding control of our southern border to the cartels, the left, the far left, or whoever’s talking in Joe Biden’s earpiece is hell-bent on undermining all of our safety and security in this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett