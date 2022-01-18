Tim Ryan: ‘Great Deal of Frustration’ with ‘Mixed Signals’ on COVID from CDC, Biden Admin.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) stated that “Because of the mixed signals that are coming from the CDC, from the administration” on coronavirus, there is “a great deal of frustration on the ground with families in Ohio and across the country.”

Co-host Kasie Hunt asked, “Do you think the Biden administration, do you think President Biden is fighting the pandemic in a competent manner?”

Ryan responded, “I think there’s a great deal of frustration on the ground with families in Ohio and across the country. Because of the mixed signals that are coming from the CDC, from the administration, is it ten days, is it five days? As I was running around the grocery stores a couple of weeks ago trying to find tests that we’re not even sure if they work. We’re not sure about masks that are coming from China. We are two years into this, and I think the frustration in families is well beyond what politicians think it is. It is at a very, very fever pitch. There’s anxiety. As I said, there [are] all of these other issues that are still out there, too. People are working six or seven days a week. Now, we’re doing virtual school, not virtual school. Masks, no masks, what’s going on here? And I just think the lack of clarity is contributing to the level of frustration. And we’ve got to get this right because these families deserve it. They’re already struggling, and that’s why I think — you’ve got the inflation piece. That’s why we need the tax cut. That’s why we’ve got to show people in Ohio and across the country that we’re getting the job done. We’re two years into this thing, and I think that the frustration level is getting to people here.”

Hunt then asked, “And do you blame President Biden for that frustration?”

Ryan answered, “Well, I mean, the president is the president, and there’s no question that he bears some responsibility for it. But you know, there’s also Congress and the Senate and the Republicans are MIA.”

He added that he is “frustrated with the administration,” but is more frustrated with Republicans.

