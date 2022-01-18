Waltz: Abu Dhabi Oil Field Attack Happened Because of Weak Biden Policy, ‘There Are No Consequences’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated the oil field attack in Abu Dhabi comes after the Biden administration removed the Houthis from the terrorist list and after they attacked the U.S. embassy and argued that the Houthis are acting badly “Because there are no consequences.”

Waltz said, “These sophisticated drones that the Houthis are using to launch precision strikes, both Saudi and the UAE, they didn’t just build those in the mountains of Yemen. They were provided both the expertise and the hardware to the Houthis by Iran. And this is in the wake of the Biden administration taking the Houthis off the terrorism list and the Houthis attacked our embassy back in November and saw zero in terms of consequences. So, once again, we have another adversary doing it because they can get away with it and doing — and destabilizing the world, attacking our allies. Because there are no consequences.”

