Cheney: Biden, Dems Questioning 2022 Election Is ‘Dangerous to Our Democratic System’ and ‘Utterly Irresponsible’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) stated that President Joe Biden and other elected Democrats questioning the legitimacy of the 2022 elections is “utterly irresponsible” and “dangerous to our democratic system.”

Cheney stated, “It’s utterly irresponsible and they ought to stop it. You know, we have a situation where America’s adversaries have attempted to delegitimize our elections process. You know, the Chinese government, for example, makes claims that democracy can’t work, it can’t function, it can’t reflect the will of the people. We have all certainly watched what happened over the course of the last year, when former President Trump made claims that the election was stolen, made false claims of election fraud, inspired people, incited people to violence on the basis of those claims. And the president of the United States and elected officials have a responsibility to affirm public trust in our elections. Elected officials in both parties have a responsibility to do that. We can work together to find ways to ensure that our elections are as free and fair as possible. Certainly, there are ways to improve our election process. There are ways that we can do that on a bipartisan basis. But the notion that any elected official would be questioning whether or not the 2022 election outcome is going to be fair, that would be attempting to delegitimize those elections is acting in a highly irresponsible manner that is, again, dangerous to our democratic system. And they ought to all stop it.”

