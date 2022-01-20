Clyburn Echoes Biden: ‘Absolutely Concerned’ About Legitimacy of Elections in GOP-Led States

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) agreed with President Joe Biden questioning the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections depending on the passage of voting rights legislation.

Clyburn, noting changes to state election laws in GOP-led states like passing out water in voting lines, asked how could there be a legitimate election if there were “those kinds of things hanging over” voters. He said he was “absolutely concerned” about it.

“[H]ow could it be a legitimate election if you’ve got those kinds of things hanging over you?” Clyburn questioned. “And so that’s what we’re trying to do here — put some federal oversight so when people make these kinds of felonious accusations at the voting booth, you can do something about it or at least prevent it.”

CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked, “Do Democrats not need to make sure that there is confidence and faith in our election systems, even though, as you point out, they’re currently imperfect?”

“Please tell me how can we make sure,” Clyburn replied. “You’ve got 19 states that have already passed 34 laws to make it harder to vote, to make the lines longer, getting rid of drop boxes so that people would not have the convenience of voting, and you tell me you want the Democrats to make sure that it’s fair? Do the Republicans have any responsibility for this? It’s their state. They are the majority in the legislature where these laws are being passed. Please talk to the Republicans and ask them, ‘Why are you doing this? What are you afraid of? What is it about democracy you do not want to have? Why do you want to install some cult as your party? And some cult leader as your presidential nominee?’ These are questions that I think need to be asked of the Republican Party. They are the ones making these changes.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent