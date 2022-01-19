The Big Lie: Joe Biden Casts Doubt on Legitimacy of Midterm Elections

President Joe Biden questioned the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections, after repeatedly lecturing former President Donald Trump and Republicans for casting doubts on the 2020 presidential election.

During a press conference at the White House, Biden was asked by a reporter if he believed the upcoming elections would be fair and legitimate.

“It all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,” Biden replied.

Biden recalled that Americans had the highest voter turnout during the 2020 election even though it was held in the middle of a pandemic.

He raised concerns that Republicans were making it more difficult for minorities to vote, calling into question the results of future elections.

“No matter how hard they make it for minorities to vote, I think you’re going see them willing to stand in line and defy the attempt to keep them from being able to vote,” Biden said.

The president conceded, however, that it would be hard to motivate Democrats to get out and vote.

“It’s going to be difficult. I make no bones about it,” he said.

When asked to clarify his comment, Biden said he was concerned about the 2022 election being faulty.

“Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate,” he said, adding, “The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed.”

Biden has repeatedly denounced Trump and Republicans for questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, warning they had placed a “dagger at the throat of democracy.”

“It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote,” Biden said during an angry speech in Georgia. “It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all. It’s not hyperbole; this is a fact.”