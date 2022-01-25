Cotton: Impeachment Inquiry over Border Possible, Biden Defying Court on Remain in Mexico, Releasing Migrants While Masking Kids

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to a video of the release of single adult migrants by stating that while Democrats “are still trying to shut down schools or insisting that kindergartners wear masks,” “tax dollars are supporting single, grown men crossing this border and being shipped wherever they want to go,” and that DHS data from December shows that the Biden administration is defying court orders to re-implement the Remain in Mexico policy.

Cotton said, “Yeah, Laura, it’s criminally negligent. You have Democrats across the country who are still trying to shut down schools or insisting that kindergartners wear masks, sending them home if they don’t. Meanwhile, your tax dollars are supporting single, grown men crossing this border and being shipped wherever they want to go, as we just saw in that video. That’s a far cry from what the federal courts have ordered the Biden administration to do, which is to re-implement President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “And to your point, senator, according to this DHS data that we have, this is from December, the numbers of those who were actually sent back were very, very low, just a few hundred. So, doesn’t this mean that they’re defying what the courts said about Remain in Mexico and they’re actually not doing that?”

Cotton responded, “I don’t see how you could reach any other conclusion, Laura.”

Ingraham then asked, “If they keep doing what they do, which is not enforce the law, America is essentially changed in profound ways going forward, maybe forever. So, do you discount the possibility that the House could actually bring up a serious perhaps impeachment inquiry just on this issue of the border alone? Is that out of the realm of possibility?”

Cotton answered, “No, Laura, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility. Because of all of the abuses of the Biden administration, I think what the Department of Homeland Security has done to undermine American sovereignty, to open our borders, to undercut wages and jobs for American workers is probably the most egregious and they’re open about it.”

