MSNBC’s Figliuzzi: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Building ‘Violent Insurgency Inside the United States’

NBC News national security contributor Frank Figliuzzi said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential race coupled with racism was fueling a “semipermanent violent insurgency inside the United States.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “It was our sense it could radicalize people who thought there was fraud. And efforts to do that kind of recounting in other places most likely contributed to, I think, a swelling, is putting it mildly. There is an explosion in support and a renewed acceptance and mainstreaming of the January 6 insurrection and adherence to the big lie.”

Figliuzzi said, “The whole domestic terror movement and violent extremism movement is really based on two pillars, hate, race and ethnic-based hate, and we will throw in white nationalism and then the big lie, the deception is and disinformation that they have been suckered into accepting.”

He added, “The problem is because we live in our own echo chambers because they are so hard to break through into and expose to sunshine truth and show them the court results, the fact that there’s no systemic fraud, there has been no fraud found, certainly not of any kind that would overturn an election. You can’t get through to them. They believe what they believe fervently to the point of religious fervor, and that coupled with the demonization of everyone else who doesn’t see it like them results in what I’m now calling a semipermanent violent insurgency inside the United States.”

