GOP Rep. McCaul: Biden Overseeing ‘Probably the Largest Human Trafficking Event in My Lifetime’

Friday, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of the ongoing border crisis after a video showed illegal immigrants, some with criminal records, being released into the United States.

McCaul told Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that Biden is overseeing over “probably the largest human trafficking event” of his lifetime.

“They’ve been telling us all along these are minors being transported. These are young adult males, many with criminal histories being released into the streets,” McCaul asserted. “And worse than that, the taxpayer is paying for like a travel service. We’re turning Border Patrol and ICE agents into a travel service into the United States. Enough is enough.”

“How can we assimilate two million people that have no legal status in this country?” he added “Probably the largest human trafficking event that I’ve seen in my lifetime, and I dealt with the border when I was chair of the Homeland Security Committee back to being a federal prosecutor. I’ve never seen it more wide open, more chaotic, and that’s why Border Patrol is just fed up with this. And yet, the administration, they lie after lie. They want to turn a blind eye to this situation, and it is not sustainable.”

