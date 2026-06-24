ABC’s Hostin Touts Democratic Socialists Wins: ‘It’s Time for Change’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin welcomed the two Democratic Socialist candidates who won the Democrat congressional primaries in New York City on Tuesday night.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “These candidates that were of course endorsed by the DSA, the Democratic Socialists, were extreme candidates. And I’ve seen this happen in my party, where the extreme right wing takes over and you can’t get your party back. I would warn you, all this is very dangerous and it could rescue losing the House.”

Hostin said, “I disagree with that. I think that New York is the nation’s cultural and political capital and that’s just a fact. And the Democratic Socialists of America is a force to be reckoned with at this point. I really do believe that.”

She added, “Perhaps it’s time for change. The Democratic Party for a very long time has been searching for an identity.I see a great parallel to your point on the right, I see a great parallel between the rise of the Tea Party in 2009 as a rebuttal basically to President Obama’s policies and the financial crisis and the Democratic Socialists of America’s rise in 2016 in reaction to Donald Trump, in reaction to healthcare.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN