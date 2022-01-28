Sears: We’re ‘Challenging’ Politicians Who Deny Poor Kids School Choice and Send Their Kids to Private School

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Sears (R) discussed the push for school choice in Virginia and said they are taking on politicians who can send their kids to private school, but “block poor parents” from doing so and make zip codes into “the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.” Sears also stated, there’s “a real awakening happening” in immigrant, Black, and Hispanic communities embracing conservative ideas.

Sears stated, “[W]e are challenging those politicians who, by the way, they have the ability to send their children — because they have the resources — to send their children to private schools. Why would you stand in the doorway and block poor parents who want their children to make school choices? Why would you stand in their way and say no, you must go to this school and this school only? For me, that’s the new red line. Your zip code, once again, is the red line on the kind of education you are going to get.”

She added, “Well, there is a real awakening happening, and it’s happening in the immigrant community. It’s happening in the Black community. Latinos especially, you see are really seeking to really embrace the Republican ideals, the conservative ideals. Because you can see what’s happening, for example, in Florida with the school choice. The charter schools are going gangbusters, it’s working there. People want choice. And we’re going to have that in Virginia. … You, politician, you have the opportunity to send your child to whatever school you want. Because you have the means to do so. And by the way, the wealthy, they already have that choice. So, it’s not as if we’re taking money away. What we’re saying is, don’t stand in the way of parents who have begged me, as I was on the campaign trail, why can’t we send our children to whatever school we want? That’s what we’re talking about, the future of the child.”

